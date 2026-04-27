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    Sukhu virtually inaugurates, lays stones of projects worth ₹34.3cr

    Sukhu inaugurated a hostel with a capacity of 107 students at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri (Hamirpur), constructed at a cost of 3.63 crore. Additionally, he inaugurated the administrative building of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Tabo in Lahaul & Spiti, built at a cost of 1.48 crore.

    Published on: Apr 27, 2026 3:02 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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    Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth 34.31 crore from Shimla at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry.

    Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹34.31 crore from Shimla at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry.
    Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹34.31 crore from Shimla at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry.

    He inaugurated a hostel with a capacity of 107 students at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri (Hamirpur), constructed at a cost of 3.63 crore. Additionally, he inaugurated the administrative building of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Tabo in Lahaul & Spiti, built at a cost of 1.48 crore.

    The CM also laid the foundation stones for working women’s hostels with a capacity of 50 each at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri, and at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Khaggal, to be built at a cost of 8.57 crore and 8.68 crore, respectively, in Hamirpur district. Furthermore, he laid the foundation stone for a working women’s hostel with a capacity of 100 at the main campus of Dr YS Parmar University at Nauni, Solan, to be constructed at a cost of 11.95 crore.

    Sukhu said that natural farming is the future of Himachal Pradesh and the state government is actively promoting it. He emphasised that the university has a vital role in encouraging farmers to adopt natural farming practices. “Despite the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) by the central government, the state government is making sustained efforts to strengthen education, healthcare and the rural economy, ensuring adequate funding for these sectors,” he said.

    He added that more than two lakh farmers associated with natural farming have been registered, out of which around 1.98 lakh have already been issued certificates.

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    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Sukhu Virtually Inaugurates, Lays Stones Of Projects Worth ₹34.3cr
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Sukhu Virtually Inaugurates, Lays Stones Of Projects Worth ₹34.3cr
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