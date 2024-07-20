 Sukhvinder Sukhu promises infra upgrade for Baba Balak Nath Temple to boost religious tourism - Hindustan Times
Sukhvinder Sukhu promises infra upgrade for Baba Balak Nath Temple to boost religious tourism

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jul 20, 2024 10:49 PM IST

A ropeway to come up at the Baba Balak Nath Temple to ease congestion and ensure smooth and safe movement of pilgrims

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced the state government’s decision to enhance and upgrade the infrastructure at the Baba Balak Nath Temple at Deoth Sidh, Hamirpur with an aim to boost religious tourism.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu (File)
He said the temple was recognised as one of the most sacred and ancient pilgrimage sites, before announcing the installation of a ropeway at the temple to ease congestion and ensure smooth and safe movement of pilgrims.

“This 0.52-km ropeway is expected to be constructed with an outlay of 65 crore and would connect the taxi parking area to the temple,” Sukhu said, adding that the temple was located at the top of the mountain and currently faces major congestion, particularly during Navratri and other sacred days, when lakhs of devotees visit the temple.

The CM said the ropeway’s development would significantly enhance devotees’ experience and ensure safety and accessibility.

“Currently, there is a single road connecting the taxi parking to the temple, but the new ropeway would provide devotees with an alternative and memorable way to reach the temple,” he said, adding that the project is also expected to generate employment and self-employment opportunities for local people and bolster the local economy.

Meanwhile, deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri asserted the state government’s commitment to public service and welfare.

Chandigarh
