Summer vacation in Chandigarh schools from May 22 to June 30

In view of the severe heat wave warning for the region, the Chandigarh education department on Tuesday wrote to all schools of the Union Territory to declare summer vacation from Wednesday. Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake wearing a deserted due to the extreme heat on Tuesday afternoon. (Keshav Singh/HT)

While government schools were to go on vacation from Thursday, some private schools had scheduled their summer break from June 1, which prompted the department to issue the letter on Tuesday.

Schools will remain closed till June 30.

During this break, the teaching and non-teaching staff of the department on election duty for the Lok Sabha elections will remain available for their duty, the orders said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heat wave red alert warning for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. The warning comes as temperatures soared across Northwest India, with the IMD predicting continued heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over the next five days.