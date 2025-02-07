Summons ‘ignored’, arrest warrant against Sonu Sood

The court of Ludhiana judicial magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur has issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood after he failed to appear despite multiple summons. The warrant has been sent to the Oshiwara police station, Andheri West, Mumbai, directing officials to arrest Sood and present him before the court. Sonu Sood

The case originates from a complaint filed by Ludhiana-based lawyer Rajesh Khanna against Mohit Shukla, alleging a fraud of ₹10 lakh. According to Khanna, he was lured into investing in a fake cryptocurrency. The complaint includes accusations related to financial deception.

As part of the legal proceedings, according to Khanna’s charges, the court had summoned Sonu Sood to testify in court. However, the actor repeatedly “ignored” court summons, leading to the issuance of the arrest warrant. The next hearing is on February 10.