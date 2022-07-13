Sunil Gupta is vice-chairperson of Punjab Economic Policy and Planning Board
The Punjab government has appointed former Canara Bank director Sunil Gupta as vice-chairperson of the Economic Policy and Planning Board for a three-year term.
In a notification, issued on July 11, planning department principal secretary Vikas Pamap said the Punjab governor had appointed Sunil Gupta as vice-chairperson of the board with immediate effect.
Sunil Gupta, who has 32 years of experience as a chartered accountant, has held the positions of chairperson, vice-chairperson and secretary at the Chandigarh chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India . He is a member of the Chandigarh University governing body; former president of the Aggarwal Sabha, Panchkula; former Chandigarh Club director; Punjab Judo Association treasurer; and Panchkula Welfare Trust (charitable diagnostic centre) chairperson.
Trident Group chairperson Rajinder Gupta will also be serving as vice-chairperson of the board.
