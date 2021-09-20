Sunil Jakhar ‘baffled’ by Harish Rawat's ‘Sidhu to lead Punjab polls’ statement

Senior Congress leader and former Punjab unit president Sunil Jakhar took to Twitter on Monday to claim he was baffled by state in-charge Harish Rawat’s statement that election in the state would be led by Navjot Singh Sidhu. Stating that Rawat’s announcement coming on the day Charanjit Singh Channi was slated to take oath as the new chief minister could undermine the latter’s authority while also justify his selection for the position.

“On the swearing-in day of Sh @Charnjit_channi as Chief Minister, Mr Rawats’s statement that “elections will be fought under Sidhu”, is baffling. It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’être’ of his selection for this position,” Jakhar wrote on the microblogging site. Punjab is set to see Assembly election in the next few months.

On Sunday, the Congress selected Charanjit Singh Channi for the chief minister’s chair, making him the first Dalit to hold the post in the state, a day after Amarinder Singh resigned following a bitter months-long power tussle in the party.

One of the frontrunners for the CM’s post, Jakhar had put out another cryptic tweet hours before Singh put in his papers. He applauded former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is likely to attend Channi’s swearing-in ceremony, for his “bold leadership decision” to bring an end to the leadership crisis within the party’s state unit.

Using analogies of the “Gordian knot” and “Alexandrian solution”, Jakhar said the latest move had not only enthralled Congress workers, but also “sent shudders down the spines of Akalis”.

“Kudos to Shri Rahul Gandhi for adopting Alexandrian solution to this Punjabi version of Gordian knot. Surprisingly, this bold leadership decision to resolve Punjab Congress imbroglio has not enthralled Congress workers but has sent shudders down the spines of Akalis,” he wrote.

According to reports, the veteran politician has declined the offer of becoming Channi’s deputy. Punjab is set to have two deputy chief ministers. Even before Channi’s name was announced on Sunday, it was decided that the new Cabinet will have two deputy chief ministers. An ANI report claimed that one will be Hindu and the other will be a Sikh.

Rawat had said the decision to appoint two deputy chief ministers in Punjab was taken as it was felt necessary. "Our mutual feeling is that there should be two deputy CMs. Soon we will take a call on it along with names for the Council of Ministers...Some names have been discussed but it's the CM's prerogative who discusses it with party high command and takes a call," he was quoted as saying.