Sunita Kejriwal launches AAP’s campaign with ‘Haryana ka Lal’ pitch

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita on Saturday launched the AAP’s campaign for the Haryana assembly elections by announcing five populist guarantees. Aam Aadmi Party leaders anouncing ‘Kejriwal Ki 5 Guarantee’ for Haryana in the run-up to the assembly elections, at an event in Panchkula on Saturday. (Ht Photo)

Addressing a town hall at Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula, Sunita made an emotional ‘Haryana ka Lal’ pitch while unveiling ‘Kejriwal ki 5 Guarantee’ for Haryana. “(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji Kejriwal se jalte hai (Modi is jealous of Kejriwal). He got him implicated in a false (excise policy) case and put him in (Tihar) jail,” Sunita said, adding “Modi ji ne Haryana ke lal ko jail mein dala hai. He has challenged Haryana. I’m the bahu (daughter-in-law) of Haryana.”

Sunita went on to term Kejriwal’s arrest an insult. “Will you silently tolerate this beizzati (dishonour)? We cannot be silent. In three months, you have assembly elections. The BJP should not get even one seat,” Sunita said, adding, “Now it is about Haryana ki izzat (honour).”

Kejriwal belongs to Siwani town in the state’s Bhiwani district, and his uncle’s family still lives there. In the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and the AAP contested nine and one seats, respectively. The Congress won five seats and the BJP five. The AAP could not win the lone Kurukshetra seat it contested.

Announcing the guarantees in the presence of AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, leaders Sandeep Pathak and Sushil Gupta, Sunita said: “Like in Delhi and Punjab, all old domestic pending bills will be waived. Power cuts will be stopped, and arrangements will be made for 24-hour electricity.”

The second guarantee if the party comes to power, she said, would be to provide good and free healthcare for all. “Mohalla clinics will be established in every village and neighbourhood of cities. All government hospitals will be revamped, and new government hospitals will be built. Every resident of Haryana will receive free treatment, whether the illness is minor or major. All tests, medicines, surgeries, and treatments will be free,” the party leader announced.

“Like in Delhi and Punjab, the education mafia will be eradicated. Government schools will be made so good that people will want to enrol their children in government schools instead of private ones. The hooliganism of private schools will be stopped, and unjustified fee hike by private schools will be curbed,” the party guaranteed.

The AAP promised all women in the state would receive ₹1,000 a month, while arrangements would be made for employment for every unemployed youngster.