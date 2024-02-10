Sunny days in Valley till Friday: MeT

Kashmir witnessed another sunny day on Saturday and the India Meteorological Department has predicted more sunny days in Kashmir till Friday. The southern Pahalgam tourist resort was coldest during the night at minus 8.6 degrees Celsius and the day temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius (HT File Photo)

From past four to five days, Kashmir has been witnessing cold nights and sunny days. Another Western Disturbance will hit the Valley later this week.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

“The day temperature in Srinagar was 3.6 notches above normal and the minimum on previous night was minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, some 4.9 notches below normal,” a MeT official said.

Srinagar city recorded the highest day temperature in Kashmir on Saturday.

The southern Pahalgam tourist resort was coldest during the night at minus 8.6 degrees Celsius and the day temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in the north recorded minimum temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius. The day temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius.

The MeT also predicted another spell of snow on February 18 to 20. “There is a possibility of light to moderate snow and rain from February 18 to 20,” the MeT official said.

After a prolonged dry and warm winter, Kashmir valley witnessed widespread snowfall and rains last week.

The valley is passing through the second and moderate phase of winter, Chill-i-Khurd, after the harshest 40-day period, Chilla-i-Kahan, ended on January 29 with warm and dry days.