 Sunny days in Valley till Friday: MeT - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sunny days in Valley till Friday: MeT

Sunny days in Valley till Friday: MeT

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 10, 2024 09:09 PM IST

“The day temperature in Srinagar was 3.6 notches above normal and the minimum on previous night was minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, some 4.9 notches below normal,” a MeT official said

Kashmir witnessed another sunny day on Saturday and the India Meteorological Department has predicted more sunny days in Kashmir till Friday.

The southern Pahalgam tourist resort was coldest during the night at minus 8.6 degrees Celsius and the day temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius (HT File Photo)
The southern Pahalgam tourist resort was coldest during the night at minus 8.6 degrees Celsius and the day temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius (HT File Photo)

From past four to five days, Kashmir has been witnessing cold nights and sunny days. Another Western Disturbance will hit the Valley later this week.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

“The day temperature in Srinagar was 3.6 notches above normal and the minimum on previous night was minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, some 4.9 notches below normal,” a MeT official said.

Srinagar city recorded the highest day temperature in Kashmir on Saturday.

The southern Pahalgam tourist resort was coldest during the night at minus 8.6 degrees Celsius and the day temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in the north recorded minimum temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius. The day temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius.

The MeT also predicted another spell of snow on February 18 to 20. “There is a possibility of light to moderate snow and rain from February 18 to 20,” the MeT official said.

After a prolonged dry and warm winter, Kashmir valley witnessed widespread snowfall and rains last week.

The valley is passing through the second and moderate phase of winter, Chill-i-Khurd, after the harshest 40-day period, Chilla-i-Kahan, ended on January 29 with warm and dry days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On