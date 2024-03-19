 Sunny weather, mercury surge likely in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Sunny weather, mercury surge likely in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 19, 2024 06:44 AM IST

Maximum temperature rose from 29.1°C on Sunday to 29.4°C on Monday, 0.5°C above normal. Minimum temperature rose from 12.6°C on Sunday to 13.5°C on Monday, but was still 2°C below normal

Amid a sunny weather in the city, both maximum and minimum temperature continued to increase and are likely to increase further in the coming days as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) .

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 31°C while minimum temperature will remain around 14°C. (HT File)
Maximum temperature rose from 29.1°C on Sunday to 29.4°C on Monday, 0.5°C above normal. Minimum temperature rose from 12.6°C on Sunday to 13.5°C on Monday, but was still 2°C below normal.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 31°C while minimum temperature will remain around 14°C.

Sunny weather, mercury surge likely in Chandigarh
