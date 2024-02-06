Sunny weather to return to Chandigarh on February 7

After a spell of rainy days, sun is likely to shine warmly again from Wednesday as the effect of an active Western Disturbance abates. Commuters on their way amid the foggy weather in Chandigarh on Monday morning. (HT Photo)

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there were chances of shallow to moderate fog on Tuesday morning, owing to the rain. But from Wednesday, clear weather will return, following which the maximum temperature is likely to rise, while the minimum temperature will fall.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

On Monday, the maximum temperature went up to 16.4°C from 15.2°C on Sunday. But was still 4.9 degrees below normal owing to cloudy weather. The minimum temperature dipped slightly from 11.9°C on Sunday to 11.5°C on Monday, still 2 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 18°C, and the minimum temperature between 6°C and 8°C.

Meanwhile, due to the inclement weather, a total of 14 flights were delayed at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on Monday.