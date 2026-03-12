Supply of domestic LPG normal in Haryana, oil companies tell govt

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday chaired a meeting with senior officers of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department and reviewed the situation of cooking gas and fuel supply across the state. During the meeting, officials of oil companies informed that supply of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG is normal at present, with adequate stock available with the firms, according to an official statement. The government has also ensured that the supply of domestic LPG remains uninterrupted. (HT File)

Officials said the Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas issued necessary directions on March 9 to ensure the supply of domestic LPG to priority sectors, and to maintain its availability and proper distribution.

According to oil company officials, gas supplies are being received continuously. However, there is a temporary disruption in the supply of commercial cylinders, the statement said. Educational institutions and hospitals are being prioritised for supply of commercial cylinders, while oil companies are making efforts to ensure supply to other sectors as well, it added.

The government has also ensured that the supply of domestic LPG remains uninterrupted. To prevent hoarding or black marketing, necessary directions have been issued to all deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and district food and supplies controllers across the state.

As some people began panic booking domestic gas cylinders amid concerns that the widening West Asia conflict could disrupt energy supplies, the state government has appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours regarding LPG supply, and avoid unnecessary panic or stocking, as the supply of essential petroleum products in the state is smooth and adequate.