Support AAP in LS polls to raise Punjab issues at national level: CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday sought support and cooperation of the people in giving impetus to development of Punjab.

Addressing a gathering during a ‘Sarkar-Vapar Milni’ here on Sunday, the chief minister said the state government is working tirelessly for changing the face of the state. He said rather than indulging in mudslinging, the government is working for the welfare of people and the growth of the state.

The chief minister slammed the Centre for stalling funds under the RDF and NHM thereby jeopardising the development of the state. He said funds worth over ₹8,000 crore have been “unfairly” blocked by the Centre, which is grave injustice with the state. He said the Union government must be given a befitting reply by routing them out in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Mann said people of Punjab should support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the coming polls too to ensure that its strength is enhanced at national level so that they can raise the issue of Punjab vehemently.

The chief minister said the border region residents are real patriots. He said this is not a backward region but is the first area of the state which combats the enemies of the country in a befitting manner.

Mann said when a terrorist attack took place in Pathankot, he was a member of parliament and had opposed the Centre’s move of demanding ₹7.5 crore for paramilitary force.

The chief minister said he had asked the Union government to deduct the amount from his MPLAD fund after which the Centre took back its decision. He said it is unfortunate that the military on rent was being sent to a state which gives maximum number of soldiers in the country’s service.

Training his guns against Lok Sabha MP Sunny Deol, the chief minister said in movies, the Bollywood actor crosses over to Pakistan and performs heroic actions, but his performance as an MP was dismal. He said on the other hand, the Punjab government has taken several path breaking initiatives for welfare of people.