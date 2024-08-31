National Conference (NC) leader Surinder Choudhary filed his nomination from the Nowshera assembly constituency on Saturday. Choudhary is the candidate of the NC and the Congress, which have forged a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming polls. Surinder Choudhary from NC-Congress alliance files papers from Nowshera

While addressing a rally, Choudhary said his struggle for getting a district status for Nowshera shall continue. “The people of Nowshera, particularly in the border areas, have faced total neglect. The BJP has failed to deliver on infrastructure, with roads in a deplorable state, and the overall development of the region stagnating,” he said in his speech.

Moreover, the rise in terror activities has kept people in a constant state of fear, further highlighting the failures of the BJP in maintaining peace and security,” he added.

The alliance candidate urged the people of Nowshera to seize this opportunity to vote for a party committed to equitable development and the welfare of the region.

National Conference’s provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta stressed that the BJP’s “failure” to address the genuine concerns of the people has “eroded” trust in the saffron party.

Highlighting the NC’s progressive manifesto, he emphasized key promises aimed at uplifting the common man. “Our manifesto focuses on free 200 units of electricity to all households, a monthly allowance of ₹5,000 for elderly female of each households of EWS, provide one lakh jobs to J&K youths, provide free drinking water to every household, enhance medical allowance of pensioners from ₹300 to ₹1,000, regularisation of daily wagers, free education for boys and girls upto gradation, free education in university to girl students, MSP to farmers, one cooking gas cylinder per month shall be given to each household of EWS free of cost and massive facilities and incentives shall be given to the industries.

The senior NC leader urged the people of Nowshera to come forward, vote and support INDI Alliance candidate Surinder Choudhary in upcoming polls with an aim to bring change in the governance. He further praised Surinder Choudhary as a leader who is deeply connected to the people and their aspirations, expressing confidence in his ability to bring the much-needed change to the constituency.