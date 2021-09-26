Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Suspended for implicating man, 3 Ludhiana cops reinstated within 4 days
The three cops had allegedly implicated a man in a drug case, and had been suspended after the victim’s kin filed a complaint. An inquiry was initiated by the special investigation team in Ludhiana. (Representative image/HT File)
Suspended for implicating man, 3 Ludhiana cops reinstated within 4 days

The three cops, a former SHO and two ASIs, were suspended for allegedly implicating a man in a drug case, they were reinstated by outgoing Ludhiana commissioner of police Naunihal Singh
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 01:07 AM IST

Suspended for implicating a man in a drug peddling case, a former station house officer and two assistant sub-inspectors were reinstated on Saturday, four days after former Ludhiana commissioner of police Naunihal Singh suspended them.

The cops who were reinstated are former Meharban SHO, sub-inspector Simranjit Kaur, and ASIs Rajandeep Singh and Kamaljeet Singh. However, a departmental probe against them is still on.

The complainant, Gurdeep Singh of Noorwala village, who was allegedly arrested with opium during a special checking as per official records, says the suspension was a mere eyewash and said he would challenge the decision in court. The complainant had submitted CCTV footage, which showed him being arrested from his house, rather than from a checkpost.

The cops were suspended and an inquiry had been initiated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on September 17. Officials said Naunihal had reinstated the officers before his transfer on September 21.

