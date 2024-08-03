Suspended Punjab Police AIG kills son-in-law in Chandigarh district court, arrested

Harprit Singh, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was shot dead by his father-in-law, Malwinder Singh, a suspended assistant inspector general (AIG) of Punjab Police, at the mediation centre of the district court complex in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Saturday afternoon. Malwinder Singh, the suspended assistant inspector general (AIG) of Punjab Police who shot dead his son-in-law Harprit Singh, an Indian Revenue Service officer, at the Chandigarh district court complex in Sector 43 on Saturday afternoon. (HT file photo)

Police said Malwinder Singh was immediately detained and arrested after he fired three shots from point-blank range at Harprit, one of which pierced his chest, killing him on the spot. The weapon used to commit the crime was also recovered.

Harprit was involved in a marital dispute with Malwinder Singh’s daughter, Dr Amitoj Kaur, and this was the fourth mediation hearing in the matter, the police said.

Both families had arrived at the court for the mediation session during which Malwinder Singh requested to use the washroom and asked Harprit to show him the way. Moments later, he allegedly took out a pistol and opened fire at Harprit.

Harprit’s parents, accompanied by some advocates, rushed him to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) but he was declared brought dead.

“Divorce proceedings were going on between the two parties since 2023. Both sides have previous litigation against each other in Mohali district. The matter was referred to the mediation centre, where the proceedings were being carried out by the court-appointed mediator. Harprit Singh along with his parents was present, while Dr Amitoj, who is in Canada, was represented by father Malwinder Singh,” the police said.

In November last year, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau had booked Malwinder Singh, who was posted as AIG in the human rights cell of Punjab Police, on fraud and extortion charges after which he was placed under suspension. He has since retired from service.

The incident triggered panic in the court complex.