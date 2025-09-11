Sutlej recedes, but flood-hit Fazilka, Ferozepur face long road to recovery

Ferozepur: After days of devastation, the Sutlej is finally receding, bringing a measure of relief to flood-ravaged regions of Ferozepur and Fazilka. Over the past five days, water discharge from the Harike headworks has reduced by nearly 1.3 lakh cusecs — marking a significant turning point in the flood crisis. After days of devastation, the Sutlej is finally receding, bringing a measure of relief to flood-ravaged regions of Ferozepur and Fazilka. Over the past five days, water discharge from the Harike headworks has reduced by nearly 1.3 lakh cusecs — marking a significant turning point in the flood crisis. (PTI)

At the height of the flooding, 108 villages in Ferozepur district were submerged. Now, water has receded from most areas, but 12 villages remain cut off, surrounded by knee-deep stagnant water that continues to threaten homes and farmlands.

More than 42,648 acres of paddy have been damaged, and 282 homes lie in ruins. In the submerged villages of Jallake, Talli Gulam, Hamad Chak, and others, residents are still wading through 3-4 feet of water, salvaging what they can from mud-filled courtyards.

Despite the grim circumstances, relief efforts are in full swing. District officials and volunteers have distributed over 8,600 ration kits, nearly 14,000 bags of fodder, and essential medicines. Youth clubs and social organizations are working alongside the administration to assist stranded villagers.

Deputy commissioner Deep Shikha Sharma assured that comprehensive compensation will be provided: “No one who has suffered will be left behind,” she said, as door-to-door surveys continue to assess losses. Health teams have also intensified fogging operations and set up medical camps to prevent disease outbreaks.

In Fazilka, deputy commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said that 4,323 people have been rescued so far, with 3,002 currently housed in 14 active relief camps. Authorities have distributed 13,249 ration kits, 6,180 bags of cattle feed, and tarpaulins to affected families.

Medical and veterinary teams are actively working in both the villages and camps. Water discharge from both Harike and Hussainiwala continues to drop, offering relief to several flood-hit areas. As of Wednesday, 1.7 lakh cusecs were released from Harike and 1.99 lakh cusecs from Hussainiwala—down significantly from previous levels.

While the Sutlej’s retreat brings hope, the road to recovery will be long and challenging for thousands of farmers and families. With fields buried under silt and homes damaged beyond repair, rebuilding lives and livelihoods is the next uphill task.