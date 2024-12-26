SUV hits car ferrying medical team to Khanauri, 6 injured

Four doctors and two others travelling to Khanauri, where farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal is sitting on fast-unto-death, were injured when their vehicle was hit by an SUV on Wednesday, police said. Four doctors and two others travelling to Khanauri, where farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal is sitting on fast-unto-death, were injured when their vehicle was hit by an SUV on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Mavikala village in Patiala district.

According to police, the team was deputed at Kahanuri border farmer protest site for the farmer leader.

Dallewal (70) has been sitting on a hunger strike at the Khanauri border point for the past one month to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers’ demands, including legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).

A team of doctors from 5 Rivers Heart Association, an NGO, which has also deployed its team of doctors, have described Dallewal’s condition as “critical”.

Meanwhile, the government doctors team was headed to Khanauri.

A video recorded on a dashcam inside a car which was plying behind the SUV, that hit the government medical team’s vehicle, shows the SUV was trying to overtake a truck when it hit their vehicle, coming from the opposite direction.

Senior medical officer from Samana Dr Sanjiv Arora, said that a team of four specialist doctors from Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, one pharmacist and the driver were injured after their vehicle was hit by the overtaking SUV. “The injured are being treated at Rajendra Hospital,” he said.