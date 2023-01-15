SUV mows down cyclist in Chandigarh’s Sector 3

A 60-year-old cyclist was killed after a speeding SUV hit him head-on near Bougainvillea Garden in Sector 3 on Friday night.

The accused driver, Ankush Mighlani, a resident of Sector 36, was subsequently arrested. In his forties, Mighlani runs a taxi business.

Police said the victim, Guddu Paswaan, was a resident of Kansal and worked as a parking attendant in the city.

He was cycling back home around 8.30 pm on Friday, when the SUV rammed into him head-on.

The victim was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for treatment, where he was pronounced brought dead.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the SUV driver at the Sector-3 police station.

He was arrested from the hospital and later released on bail. Police said Mighlani underwent a medical examination and was not found drunk.