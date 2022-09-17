Swachhta League: MC urges residents to join ‘Ludhiana Lions’

The Ludhiana municipal corporation has urged residents to join “Ludhiana Lions” during various activities which will be organised at Nehru Rose garden on Saturday as part of the first-ever Indian Swachhta League. The league is an inter-city competition announced by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs with the aim to involve residents in making cities garbage free.

Various events will be organised under the initiative on Saturday at the Rose Garden including a cleanliness drive, drawing competitions and a nukkad natak. Before this, a cycle rally will be organised from MC’s Zone-D office till Rose garden. Also, stalls will be set up to spread awareness regarding the need to adopt the use of cloth bags and reject plastic.

Authorities said that residents can register for the league on https://innovateindia.mygov.in/swachhyouthrally/ .

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal and zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon stated that more than 1,800 cities across the country are participating in the league. They will be rated on parameters of youth engagement through volunteer registration and innovation and impact of the activities organised.

After the evaluation, 10 best teams will be declared by the government and they will be felicitated during a national level event.

Sekhon stated that over 300 students have already registered for drawing competitions under different categories as they had spread awareness about the competition at schools.

Local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar, who was in the city on Friday, also appealed to the public to take part in the initiative.

PAU joins hands with ‘Ludhiana Lions’

The department of human development and family studies and College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has extended its support to the Ludhiana Lions.

As part of the collaboration, a plantation drive was organised on Friday where the tiny tots of laboratory day care centre and laboratory nursery school of the department of human development and family studies participated.

2nd phase of ‘Swachhta hi Sewa’ campaign initiated in rural areas

To create awareness on the adverse effects of single-use plastic, the Ludhiana administration initiated the second phase of the “Swachhta hi Sewa” campaign in rural areas of the district on Friday. Under this initiative, garbage dumps and ponds will be cleaned with the cooperation of gram sabhas.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, said, “The administration will carry out an intensive cleanliness and public awareness drive for the next 15 days. The department of water supply and sanitation has been designated as the nodal agency to supervise the activities.”

She said that this year’s “Swachhata hi Seva” campaign is focused on managing legacy waste in the villages. “A cluster of 10 villages has been selected for activities including cleaning of ponds, implementation of waste segregation and awareness rallies,” the DC added.

Additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal said that adding more villages in the open defecation free (ODF) category is one of the key components of the campaign.