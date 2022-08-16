Sweet treats for pleasing Lord Krishna

Food plays an important role in Janmashtami as Lord Krishna is said to be fond of traditional delicacies. So if you’re hoping to please the Blue Lord on this auspicious day, here are some recipes you can try at home:

Anjeer walnut ladoo

Ingredients: ½ cup walnut kernels, 8 to 10 anjeer, ¼ cup deseeded dates, ¼ cup almonds, 2 tsp ghee

Method:

- Finely chop the almonds, walnuts, anjeer and dates.

- In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat one teaspoon ghee. Roast the chopped walnuts and almonds until crispy and fragrant. Heat another teaspoon ghee in the pan and roast them until soft.

- Let them cool and churn the nuts in a blender to make a fine powder.

- Add the powder to the fig-date mix. Make small ladoos, let them cool and serve.

- By chef Rajeev Sharma, Nanak Sweets

Gulkand rose ladoo

Ingredients: 4 cups paneer, 1 cup sweetened condensed milk, 4 tbsp Rooh Afza syrup, 8 cups milk powder, 6 tbsp milk; Filling: 6 tbsp gulkand, 2 tbsp slivered almonds, 2 tbsp slivered pistachios

Method:

- Crumble paneer and ensure that it feels moist and grainy and not sticky.

- Combine it with condensed milk in a bowl. Add Rooh Afza syrup and milk powder. Mix to combine. Add 2 tbsp milk and mix until incorporated.

- Transfer this mixture to a food processor. Shift it to a bowl and allow the mix to rest for 15 minutes. Knead the dough once cooled.

- In a bowl, combine gulkand and assorted nuts for filling.

- Grease your hands with ghee and shape the dough into ladoos with the filling in the centre.

- By Satvant Kaur, Pind Punjabi

Mango bhapa doi

Ingredients: 1,000 ml fresh curd, 1 ½ cup mango pulp, 1 ½ cup condensed milk, ½ teaspoon cardamom powder, almonds or pistachios for garnish

Method:

- Pour the curd into a bowl lined with muslin cloth. Tie the ends of the cloth together and place a bowl beneath it. Let this stay for an hour or so, and gently squeeze out excess water. Creamy thick curd will be left behind.

- Empty the contents onto a bowl. Add mango pulp, condensed milk and cardamom powder.

- Using a hand whisk, mix the ingredients.

- Pour it into earthen pots. Don’t fill it till the brim. Cover the tops with aluminium foil.

- Steam it for 15-20mins on medium flame.

- Set in the fridge, garnish with chopped almonds or pistachios and serve.

- By Kavita Das, Maa Sweets

Kheer Mohan

Ingredients: For Caramel: 1 tbsp + 1 tsp sugar, ¼ cup water; homemade paneer, 1 tsp corn flour or all-purpose flour; for syrup: 1 cup sugar, 3 cups water

Method:

- Mash the paneer for five minutes. Add flour and mix well. Divide the paneer into small balls. Caramelise sugar and once it caramelises, immediately add one-fourth cup of water. Stir well so that it is completely dissolved in the water. Switch off the heat and set it aside.

- For Syrup: Add three cups of water and 1 cup sugar to a saucepan. Place it on the stovetop to bring it to boil.

- Add the caramel syrup to the sugar syrup. Gradually add the paneer balls to the sugar syrup so that the water remains continuously on a rolling boil.

- Cover and cook on medium heat for approximately 20 minutes. Halfway down, gently flip them.

- Reduce the heat and cook the balls on low heat for another 10-15 minutes.

- If the syrup begins to thicken, add one-fourth cup of water at a time and allow the balls to cook. Be sure to flip the balls every now and then, for even colouring.

- Cool completely before serving.

- By Mamta Nanda, food blogger

