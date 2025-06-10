Sword-wielding group attacks man, his friends in Mohali’s Sector 70

A birthday celebration ended in bloodshed after a group attacked a man and his friends with swords in full public view near Jubilee Walk, Sector 70, late at night, police said on Monday. Two of the accused have been arrested, and raids are underway for the other absconding accused, according to Mohali police. (HT)

The accused have been identified Manpreet Singh, a resident of Ferozepur and currently living in Kharar; Manik of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh; Vishal, and a woman named Lovely.

Manpreet and Manik have been arrested, and raids are underway for the other absconding accused, according to police.

The complainant, Gurpreet, a resident of Sector 66, told police that he and his friends were celebrating his brother’s birthday past midnight on Friday.

After buying balloons from a vendor at the Phase 3B2 market, they were heading home, when a Ford Endeavour pulled up and one of the passengers allegedly hurled objectionable remarks at them.

When confronted, the group inside the car, including two women, initially backed off and apologised, possibly due to the presence of bystanders.

However, later, around 1.40 am, while Gurpreet and his friends were having dinner at Jubilee Walk, the same group returned with one more car, this time with more people.

Armed with sharp-edged weapons, including swords, the group launched a violent attack on Gurpreet and his friends, causing head injuries.

The victims were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase 6. Gurpreet filed a police complaint after getting discharged from the hospital.

Investigating officer Keuual Kumar said, “We have arrested two accused and their absconding accomplices will also be nabbed soon.”

Police have booked the assailants under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 109, 191(3) and 190 of the BNS.