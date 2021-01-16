Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Punjab enter quarters with fourth straight win
Riding high on 140-run, unbeaten opening-wicket stand between Prabhsimran Singh (73 runs) and Abhishek Sharma (59 runs), Punjab recorded a convincing 10-wicket win over Jammu and Kashmir in their Elite Group A game during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq T20 Trophy at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Adding four points to raise the tally to 16, Punjab have entered the quarter-finals. This was Punjab’s fourth straight win in the tournament.
Upon winning the toss, Punjab captain Mandeep Singh opted to field. Jammu and Kashmir scored 139 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Shubham Pundir made 42 runs, while Qamran Iqbal scored 27 runs. Punjab bowlers did well. Medium-pacer Siddharth Kaul grabbed four wickets, giving away 33 runs. Spinner Harpreet Brar took two for 22 runs.
In reply, Punjab batsmen had an easy run-chase. Openers Prabhsimran and Abhishek clobbered the Jammu and Kashmir bowlers all over the park. Both remained unbeaten. While Prabhsimran scored 73 runs, Abhishek hit 59 runs. Punjab will take on Tripura in their next league game.
Scores in brief
Jammu & Kashmir: 139 for 8 in 20 overs (Shubham Pundir 42, Qamran Iqbal 27, Siddharth Kaul 4 for 33, Harpreet Brar 2 for 22)
Punjab: 140 for no loss in 14.3 overs (Prabhsimran 73 not out, Abhishek Sharma 59 not out)
Kaithal superintendent of police, Lokender Singh said that some people were protesting at the vaccination centre and therefore the drive was shifted to the civil hospital.
