Tabla beats mark Pracheen Kala Kendra’s 273rd monthly baithak

Music lovers in the city were treated to a performance by Pune-based tabla maestro Arvind Kumar Azad on the occasion of the 273rd monthly baithak programme organised by Pracheen Kala Kendra on Saturday at ML Koser Indoor Auditorium in Sector 35.

Azad commenced the programme with a traditional uthan followed by a peshkar based on teen tal of the Banaras Gharana. He then moved on to present kayda, rela, palta before a technical part consisting of gats, chakradhar and farmaishi chakradhar amid applause.

The tabla maestro concluded his recital with crisp traditional bandishes of his gharana. He was accompanied by Rakesh Kumar on harmonium.

Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner Shobha Koser, Pracheen Kala Kendra secretary Sajal Koser and Tabla guru Pt Sushil Jain honoured the artists with a bouquet and a memento.