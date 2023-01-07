Tabletop pedestrian crossings coming up at three more traffic lights in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has set in motion work to set up tabletop crossings at three more traffic lights in Sectors 16 and 17 to make them disabled and pedestrian friendly.

Officials of the engineering wing said the three junctions include the Sector 16-17 light point near the RLA office, and two adjacent light points on the Sector 17 and 18 dividing road.

The project, which will cost around ₹3 crore, will allow the disabled persons and pedestrians to cross the roads at the same level as the pavements and also increase their safety by reducing oncoming vehicles’ speed.

The UT administration is already constructing a 180-metre-long tabletop zebra crossing on the road behind Neelam Cinema in Sector 17. The project will make a pedestrian pathway between Urban Park and the Sector-17 Plaza. The project, costing nearly ₹1 crore, will be completed within a month.

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said, “We plan to implement the tabletop crossings at more congested junctions. We have already floated the tenders for the project for the three traffic lights and work will be completed within four months.”

“We are also undertaking redesigning of slip roads and their conjunction with the main roads. But at places like Press Chowk where additional space is not available, realignment or redesigning is not feasible. At the new roundabouts, which we are constructing on Vikas Marg, we have kept this aspect in mind while designing the slip roads,” he added.

In its recent report, the Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) had also highlighted the issues with the design of the intersections and expounded redesign for improving traffic flow.

The body had suggested geometric improvements at 12 intersections, including Matka Chowk, ISBT-17 Chowk, Kisan Bhawan Chowk, Sector 43B/35C Chowk, Press Chowk, Transport Chowk, Junction No.22, Gurudwara Chowk, Sector 46C/47D Chowk, Tribune Chowk, Chandigarh Railway station road junction and Housing Board Chowk.

