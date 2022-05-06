Tablets distributed among 750 govt school students in Panchkula
As many as 750 students of government schools in Panchkula were provided free tablets on Thursday.
Sharing details, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta said the tablets had been provided under the state government’s e-Adhigam Yojana, launched by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on his 69th birthday at a state-level programme at Rohtak on Thursday.
Under the scheme, students of Classes 10 and 12 at government schools will be given free tablets equipped with Personalised and Adaptive Learning (PAL) software and 2 GB data per day.
Of the total target of 5 lakh tablets in the first phase, 3 lakh were distributed across Haryana on Thursday, the MLA added.
In Panchkula, 446 tablets were distributed at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 15; 154 at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Barwala; 94 at GSSS, Mandhana; and 56 at GSSS, Rehna, Raipur Rani.
Two tubewells inaugurated
Two new tubewells constructed by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Sector 19 were also inaugurated by Gupta on Thursday.
Besides, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development works worth around ₹1.75 crore.
With this, work began on the beautification of two parks, installation of paver blocks along roads, repair of roads and replacement of old transformers. A park in Industrial Area, Phase 2, was also inaugurated.
