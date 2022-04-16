Take up BSF jurisdiction issue with Centre, SAD urges Bhagwant Mann
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday requested chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to apprise the Union home minister that the dual jurisdiction of the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) was coming in the way of proceeding against drugs and weapon smugglers in the border belt of Punjab.
SAD asked AAP to take up the issue with the Centre so that the extension in jurisdiction given to the BSF should be withdrawn.
Asserting this in a media release issued here, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said a recent case in which two drug and weapon smugglers escaped the law due to non-cooperation in Faridkot district was an eye-opener.
“It is now clear that the dual jurisdiction is coming in the way of policing in the border areas. Earlier when the jurisdiction of the BSF had been increased from 15 km along the international border to 50 km, it was stated that it was a technical issue and that the BSF would complement the efforts of the state police,” he said, adding that from the Faridkot incident it has become clear that the “BSF wants to work independently and is openly hostile to pleas of cooperation from the Punjab Police”.
The SAD leader also requested the chief minister to apprise the home minister about Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s recent tours to the border districts which had also created confusion vis-a-vis the chain of command in Punjab.
Visit Adarsh schools, SAD tells Mann
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday asked chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to visit meritorious and Adarsh schools established by the erstwhile SAD government.
In a statement issued here, SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said it would be good for the state if the CM also took his officials to meritorious and Adarsh schools to understand the philosophy behind their establishment by former CM Parkash Singh Badal.
Chandigarh: Brace for heatwave from today
After staying on the lower side on Friday as well, temperature in Chandigarh is likely to increase from Saturday onwards, as per India Meteorological Department. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40C and 4.5C to 6.4C above normal. Due to cloudy weather, maximum temperature went down from 38.9C on Thursday to 37.1C on Friday and minimum temperature from 22.8C to 21.7C.
Chandigarh tricity: 6 Covid cases surface, no death
The tricity recorded six new Covid infections on Friday, with four infections surfacing from Chandigarh and two from Mohali. Panchkula did not report any new infection on the day. Moreover, no fatality was reported from any of the three jurisdictions. The new infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 7 and 44, while in Mohali, the cases came from Mohali city and Kharar.
Covid booster dose: Chandigarh’s private hospitals hesitant to buy more vaccines
Private hospitals in Chandigarh are hesitant to buy more stock to administer precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose to adults amid tepid public response and capping of price by the Union government. In Chandigarh, the dose is available at Bedi Hospital, Sector 33; Healing Hospital, Sector 34; CHD City Hospital, Sector 8; Santokh Hospital, Sector 38; Jindal IVF Memorial, Sector 20; Chaitanya Hospital, Sector 44; and Cloudnine Hospital, Industrial Area, Phase 2.
Covid booster dose: Private hospitals in Punjab hesitant to procure vaccine
The Covid-19 booster vaccination for the 18-60-year category got a tepid response in Punjab with small and medium hospitals registered with the Indian Medical Association reluctant to procure the vaccine from manufacturers. According to the IMA, most of the private hospitals are yet to place orders with manufacturers of Covaxine and Covishield vaccines, who will provide doses to these hospitals at the rate of ₹225 per dose.
Trillion-dollar economy goal: Uttar Pradesh government allows more time for submission of e-bids
The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the last date for submission of e-bids for the appointment of a consultant who would work out a roadmap to make the state a trillion dollar economy in the next five years. The state government had on March 15 floated global bids inviting proposals for the appointment of a consultant by April 14. UP's GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) needs a four-to-five-time upward push to achieve the trillion-dollar goal.
