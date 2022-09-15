Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Talwandi Sabo truck union chief held for extortion, sent to day’s police remand

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 01:01 AM IST

A video was shared on social media showing Singh demanding ₹2,000 from cattle trader-cum-transporter

ByHT Correspondent

Bathinda: Talwandi Sabo Truck Union president Avtar Singh was arrested on Wednesday for extorting money from operators.

The Bathinda police arrested him after a video was widely shared on social media on Tuesday, showing Singh demanding 2,000 from cattle trader-cum-transporter and complainant Sunawar Qureshi.

Talwandi Sabo deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jatin Bansal said the accused has been booked under Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Singh was produced in a sub-divisional court which sent him to a day’s police remand.

Singh took over as the truck union chief after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the government in the state. The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab launched an anti-corruption helpline, 9501200200, in March where people can submit complaints with audio and video evidence.

Qureshi said he had been gathering evidence against the union head for three months. He said the video that had gone viral was shot in July.

“Traders and truck operators of Talwandi Sabo sub-division were forced to pay Singh for each consignment or every movement of a loaded truck. This money was not meant for the truck union. When I objected, Singh threatened me with dire consequences,” Qureshi added.

Thursday, September 15, 2022
