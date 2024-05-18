 Tandon holds foot marches across Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Tandon holds foot marches across Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 18, 2024 08:54 AM IST

BJP workers said the marches were aimed at connecting with city residents’ pulse and understanding their aspirations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sanjay Tandon on Friday carried out foot marches in Sectors 44, Manimajra and Kishangarh to woo voters.

BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon during a foot march with party workers in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)
BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon during a foot march with party workers in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

Party workers said the marches were aimed at connecting with city residents’ pulse and understanding their aspirations. As part of his election campaign, BJP leaders and workers will cover 614 booths across the city through foot marches.

People holding BJP flags joined the morning foot march with Tandon at Sector 44. Interacting with locals, Tandon enquired about their problems and expressed his commitment to resolving them.

He highlighted the city’s development during the BJP’s tenure, such as cycle tracks, the IAF museum, the bird park, a 9% increase in green cover and revamp of community centres, among others.

Tandon paid obeisance at the Bhagwan Shri Vishwakarma Mandir, Sector 44.

During another foot march in Manimajra, the BJP nominee reaffirmed his commitment to the city’s growth parallel to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for national development. He highlighted what he said were PM Modi’s “transformative schemes”, such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Make in India, Digital India, PM Awas Yojana and the Ayushman Bharat scheme, among others.

Tandon emphasised that these initiatives had “addressed critical societal challenges and fostered a culture of innovation and progress”.

Addressing a gathering in Kishangarh, Tandon promised to improve essential amenities and robust road infrastructure to elevate the living standards of the people.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Tandon holds foot marches across Chandigarh

