Tanker carrying 35,000 litre ENA seized in Punjab
Acting against illicit trade of extra neutral alcohol (ENA), the Punjab excise department and Patiala police in a joint operation busted an organised module involved in its smuggling and illegal selling in Punjab and neighbouring states.
They seized a tanker carrying 35,000 litres of ENA.
An official spokesperson of the excise department said that following the directions issued by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema in a review meeting of the department held this Tuesday, joint teams of special operations group (SOG) of the excise department and Patiala police were formed to ensure round-the-clock surveillance.
“These teams seized a tanker carrying 35,000 litre ENA worth approximately ₹3.5 crore on Thursday after acting on an input that an organised module was involved in illegal sale and smuggling of ENA into the state of Punjab and Chandigarh,” he added.
“During this operation, the teams noticed that a tanker diverted its route and moved towards Rajpura-Chandigarh road on reaching Rajpura. The teams intercepted the tanker near Banur. It was found that the transporter of the tanker, which was meant for carrying ENA to Goa, used to divert the tanker and pilfer some of the ENA at Rajpura and sell the rest of the consignment to the bottling plants of Chandigarh through a middleman who happens to be a liquor contractor in Chandigarh,” the spokesperson said.
He added that a consignment of 2,000 litres of ENA which was seized at Khanna on August 22 was sold by the same gang to a party in Amritsar who used to make illegal liquor.
“This gang was also involved in selling pilfered ENA to unscrupulous elements in Punjab. An FIR has been registered at Banur police station of Patiala district against accused transporter Jawahar Singh, his partner Sanjeev Kumar, Nishant, Varinder Chauhan and Gurcharan Singh,” he added.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
