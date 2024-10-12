‘Tardy’ lifting: Farmers lift dharna from Jalandhar-Moga road after assurance

Jalandhar Workers dry paddy crop at Bhagtanwala Grain Market in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Farmers protesting against “tardy” procurement of the freshly harvested paddy on Friday lifted their dharna from the Jalandhar-Moga road after assurances from the district administration to streamline paddy unloading, purchase and lifting process.

On the directions of deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, a team of senior administrative and food and civil supplies officials met farmers to hear their grievances.

Aggarwal said the team assured the farmers that the entire paddy procurement process would strictly adhere to government-specified guidelines and they would face no issues in selling their crop.

The officials informed the farmers that all necessary arrangements had been made in mandis and the lifting process would be conducted efficiently. They further assured that there is no shortage of “bardana” (gunny bags) or any other facilities required to assist farmers during the operation.