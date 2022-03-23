Targeted killings in Kashmir will continue to remain a challenge: J&K DGP
Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that targeted killings will continue to remain a challenge for security forces, till guns and terrorists are present in Kashmir. But, the perpetrators are being dealt with sternly, he said.
The DGP was interacting with the media after flagging off border patrol vehicles provided by Hero MotoCorp to the areas of Jammu, Samba and Kathua
Responding to a question on the spike in grenade attacks in the Valley, he said, “Terrorists are still present and their mentors are as well, but we are happy that we are not only successful in solving grenade attacks and civilian killings, but have also neutralised and arrested terrorists involved.”
When asked if the police will reopen cases against terrorists responsible for selective killings in 1990s, he said, “If something specific comes up, it will definitely be considered. Every case of terrorism and against terrorists is being pursued and will continue to be pursued (under the law of land)”. He also informed that the security forces on the border are always alert and sinister designs by Pakistan are being foiled effectively.
“Pakistani agencies are always conspiring on the border by digging tunnels and trying to smuggle arms and ammunition besides pushing terrorists. They also use drones for dropping weapons and drugs. Therefore, border security is very important for us,” he said.
“The bikes provided by Hero Motor Corp will strengthen our preventive mechanism and we hope that they continue to support us,” he added .
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics