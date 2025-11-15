Tarn Taran bypoll: A ‘moral booster’ for SAD, signalling revival of moderate ‘Panthic’ politics in Punjab

The Tarn Taran bypoll result has provided a much-needed morale boost for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, the SAD candidate, secured second place, maintaining a competitive position throughout the 16 rounds of counting, despite the eventual win of Harmeet Singh Sandhu from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Randhawa secured second place, maintaining a competitive position throughout the 16 rounds of counting (HT Photo)

Randhawa’s performance is seen as a positive signal for the party, especially as she led the first three rounds before trailing Sandhu. Analysts believe the result marks the revival of moderate Panthic politics under Sukhbir Singh Badal’s leadership, with the breakaway faction led by Giani Harpreet Singh failing to gain legitimacy.

Despite AAP’s dominance, the SAD managed to hold its ground in Tarn Taran, finishing ahead of rival factions, including the ‘Waris Punjab De’ group, which is linked to Amritpal Singh.

“The result signals a trend reversal for SAD, reaffirming the importance of Panthic unity and the SAD-BJP alliance for upholding Hindu-Sikh harmony in Punjab,” said Amanpreet Gill, associate professor of political science at Khalsa College, New Delhi.

“The breakaway SAD now faces uncertainty. These results help rebuild Sukhbir’s image as the leader of moderate Panthic politics,” said Jagrup Singh Sekhon, former head of political science department at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

The outcome is significant for SAD, which has been struggling after a sharp decline in recent elections — from 15 seats in 2017 to just 3 seats in 2022, and only one Lok Sabha seat in 2024.

Calling his party’s performance in the bypoll a “forceful moral knock out to all the combined anti-Akali, anti-Punjab and anti-Panthic forces”, Sukhbir said: “The resurgence of Punjab’s regional voice exposes all anti-Punjab and anti-Panth forces and their co-conspirators. This raises the curtain for the return of a Panthic government of all Punjabis in Punjab in 2027.”