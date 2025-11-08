Tarn Taran bypoll: CEO reviews poll preparedness with district officials

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C on Friday held a video conference with district officials to review the final phase of preparations for the Tarn Taran by-election, scheduled for November 11. The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Rahul, SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal, and returning officer Gurmeet Singh. A total of 222 polling booths have been set up at 114 locations across the constituency, 60 in urban areas and 162 in rural areas, the CEO said. (HT File)

During the meeting, the CEO instructed officials to remain on high alert during the crucial 72, 48, and 24 hours before polling and until the completion of the entire election process. He directed that any complaints related to the distribution of cash, liquor, or freebies to influence voters be dealt with strictly and promptly.

Sibin further emphasised that after the conclusion of the election campaign at 6pm on November 9, no outsiders associated with political parties should remain within the constituency. He also ordered that 100% live webcasting of polling stations be ensured for real-time monitoring.

Sibin instructed officials to make adequate arrangements at polling booths, strong rooms, and counting halls to ensure a smooth and secure polling experience for both voters and election staff. He directed police authorities to maintain round-the-clock surveillance through CCTV monitoring and patrolling teams at checkpoints to curb the illegal movement of liquor, cash, drugs, or other prohibited materials.

A total of 222 polling booths have been set up at 114 locations across the constituency, 60 in urban areas and 162 in rural areas, the CEO said. Of these, 100 polling stations have been identified as vulnerable, where special security measures, as per deployment plan approved by observers of Election Commission of India (ECI), will be enforced. Additionally, nine model polling stations, three women-managed polling booths, one booth for persons with disabilities, and one booth for young voters have been established. All polling stations are equipped with CCTV cameras and covered under 100% live webcasting.

Police and Excise Department teams have been deployed to keep strict vigil on any illegal liquor movement. Six inter-district checkpoints have been set up along the borders of Tarn Taran constituency to prevent illegal activities and monitor anti-social elements. Moreover, 22 patrolling parties will carry out intensive patrolling in areas of all polling locations, especially the vulnerable and critical to deal with any kind of emergency situation during the 72 hours preceding the election.

The Tarn Taran constituency has a total of 1,92,838 voters, including 1,00,933 male, 91,897 female, and 8 third-gender voters. The total number of service voters is 1,357, while there are 1,657 voters above 85 years of age, 306 NRI voters, and 1,488 voters with disabilities. The constituency also includes 3,333 young voters aged between 18 and 19 years.