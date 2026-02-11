Tarn Taran campus horror: Kin refuse to cremate girls’ body, seek justice

The family of the first-year law student, Sandeep Kaur (20), who was shot dead by her classmate in the classroom on Tuesday, refused to cremate her dead body unless the cops informed them about the condition of the shooter. People close to the victim’s family also said that the kin is seeking financial compensation from the college. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Pawandeep Kaur, aunt of the victim, alleged that the police were not giving clarity on the condition of the accused Prince Raj, a resident of Mallian village of Tarn Taran district. “Until the police clear the air, we will not cremate the body of Sandeep Kaur. We need justice. We are not being told about the whereabouts of the accused,” she alleged.

The incident took place in a classroom at Punjab College of Law in Usma village before lectures for the day were set to begin.

People close to the victim’s family also said that the kin is seeking financial compensation from the college.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said that the accused is under treatment in Guru Nanak Dev Hospital of Government Medical College and remains in critical condition.

Medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Karamjit Singh, said, “The patient (accused) is on a ventilator and in serious condition. We are making our efforts to save his life.”

While a motive is yet to be established, SSP Lamba, on Monday, said the “friendship angle” appears to be the primary lead. “An FIR has been registered against the accused under murder charges,” he added.

Victim’s elder sister Sumanpreet Kaur said: “He once visited our house and proposed to my sister. She said no to him in polite words. She told him that she is only interested in studies”.

“We have seized the mobile phones of both students and sent them for forensic examination to understand the nature of their relationship and the events leading up to the shooting,” the SSP added.

Meanwhile, the police are still clueless about the source of the weapon, which is illegal.

Meanwhile, Anshu Kataria, president, Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA), said that while it is not possible to monitor every student at all times, educational institutions must take collective responsibility in view of the increasing incidents of crime, drug abuse, and suicides among students.

“Teachers should remain more vigilant, sensitive, and approachable to identify early behavioural changes, adding that with the growing screen time, peer pressure, and declining moral values, there is an urgent need to strengthen moral education, value-based learning, and counselling mechanisms within educational campuses,” he said.