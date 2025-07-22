Tarn Taran: Landa Harike gang member held after encounter

The Tarn Taran police on Sunday night arrested an alleged gangster associated with the Landa Harike gang along with illegal weapons after an encounter at Bhullar village of the district, officials said on Monday. The Tarn Taran police on Sunday night arrested an alleged gangster associated with the Landa Harike gang along with illegal weapons after an encounter at Bhullar village of the district, officials said on Monday. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

The arrested accused was identified as Gurlal Singh, a resident of Rajoke, who was injured in the encounter. Cops recovered a 9mm Glock pistol (made in Austria) with a magazine and 20 live rounds from the accused, police said.

Senior superintendent of police Deepak Pareek said on July 15, cops arrested Gurbir Singh of Rajoke village near Jamarae village during a special naka (checkpoint) with weapons.

“During the investigation, he revealed that he, along with his accomplice Gurlal, was working under the directions of foreign-based gangster Yadvinder Singh alias Yada, a resident of Chamba Kalan. They were making ransom calls to the residents of Tarn Taran district and were in direct contact with Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike and Satnam Singh alias Satta Naushera, both notorious foreign-based gangsters,” SSP said.

“Tarn Taran police nominated Gurlal in the FIR and began efforts to trace and arrest him. On Sunday night, based on technical and human intelligence, Tarn Taran police intercepted the accused Gurlal. He was travelling on a motorcycle without a number plate,” he said.

When the police tried to stop him near Bhullar village, he pulled out a pistol and fired two rounds at the police party. “In retaliatory firing, Gurlal was hit in the right leg. He was admitted to Tarn Taran civil hospital for treatment,” the SSP said.

One held with five pistols

In another incident, the district police busted a module smuggling weapons through drones across the border and arrested one accused with five foreign-made pistols. The arrested accused was identified as Surjit Singh, a resident of Bhaini Rajputan village of Amritsar district. Five foreign-made pistols (.30-bore PX5) along with five magazines were recovered from his possession, said Pareek.

During preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the accused were involved in cross-border smuggling of illegal weapons via drones and supplied these arms to various districts of Punjab. These weapons were smuggled from Pakistan using drones, the SSP said.