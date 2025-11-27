Search
Thu, Nov 27, 2025
Tarn Taran man caught with 5 kg heroin, 1.6 kg crystal meth in Kharar

HT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 04:20 am IST

In a major drug seizure, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Punjab Police caught a Tarn Taran resident with 5 kg heroin and 1.6 kg crystal methamphetamine (ICE) in Kharar on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case under Sections 21-C and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the ANTF police station in Mohali. (HT Photo for representation)
Police also recovered 6.5 lakh in cash, a leather bag, two electronic weighing machines and impounded a white Chevrolet Cruze (DL82-AP-9522) that the accused, Akashdeep Singh, was using to transport drugs.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said initial investigation revealed that Akashdeep, a resident of Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran, was in contact with a handler who coordinates distribution of drug consignments in the tricity. He said the investigation will examine backward and forward links in the case.

ANTF Rupnagar Range assistant inspector general of police (AIG) AS Aulakh said police had received specific information that Akashdeep and two associates had collected a consignment and were staying at a flat in Nature Huts 3, Kharar. A team led by ANTF DSP Yogesh Kumar conducted the raid.

Aulakh said the team arrested Akashdeep from the flat while his two associates escaped by jumping from the balcony into an adjoining vacant plot. He added that raids were underway to trace the two absconding individuals.

Police have registered a case under Sections 21-C and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the ANTF police station in Mohali. Further investigation is underway.

