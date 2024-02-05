 Task force for safety audit of industries to come up in Himachal: Minister Chauhan - Hindustan Times
Task force for safety audit of industries to come up in Himachal: Minister Chauhan

Task force for safety audit of industries to come up in Himachal: Minister Chauhan

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 05, 2024 10:36 PM IST

Chauhan said the task force will inspect various industries and ensure that the storage of diesel, petrol alcohol and chemicals is as per the prescribed capacity

Industries and labour and employment minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Monday inspected the cosmetic factory that was gutted in a major blaze killing five persons and said that the state government would from a task force to conduct safety audit of industries across Himachal.

Himachal industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan inspecting the site of the blaze, in Baddi on Monday. (HT Photo)
Himachal industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan inspecting the site of the blaze, in Baddi on Monday. (HT Photo)

“The fire occurred due to criminal negligence. The company (NR Aroma) has violated all necessary safety standards established for the protection of workers,” he said.

Chauhan said the task force will inspect various industries and ensure that the storage of diesel, petrol alcohol, and chemicals is as per the prescribed capacity.

“Storage of highly flammable materials will not be allowed in the production area,” he said.

The minister instructed the fire department to conduct a fire audit of all industries within a month. He said that it should be ensured that necessary safety equipment is available in all industries. For safety reasons, four exit doors and foldable stairs should be installed in all industries so that in case of disaster, workers can get a safe way out.

