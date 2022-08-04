Tax evasion: Punjab VB arrests mediator, recovers over ₹21 lakh
Chandigarh: The Punjab vigilance bureau (B) on Friday arrested a main passer (member of gang involved in illegal movement of goods without paying tax) identified as Rajinder Singh Sodhi, aka Lovely, from Ambala and recovered cash from his house.
He was wanted in a case related to causing loss to the state exchequer for evasion of GST in connivance with excise and taxation officers in the state, according to an official statement.
A spokesperson of the state vigilance bureau said a case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B and 201 IPC and 7, 7(A) and 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act had already been registered at VB flying squad-1, police station at Mohali.
The case was registered against Punjab GST/excise & taxation officials and passers/mediators for being complicit for causing a huge loss to the state exchequer through provision of escape routes to passers for evasion of GST as well as imposing a lesser amount of penalty during checking of vehicles carrying unfinished (Iron scrap) and finished goods, he added.
He said that during investigation, some officials of the excise & taxation department and passers have already been arrested. “These passers/mediators gave hefty bribes on monthly basis to the department officials for this purpose,” he said.
The spokesperson revealed that after the arrest of Sodhi, the VB team made a house search of the accused and recovered ₹21,65,241 in the presence of witnesses, which would be further probed during investigation.
The VB has obtained six-day remand of the accused for further investigation, he added.
-
Punjab govt extends ‘moong’ procurement date till August 10
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the procurement date of summer moong (green gram) crop on minimum support price till August 10. Divulging details, CM Bhagwant Mann said earlier the procurement of moong crop on MSP in the state was to end on July 31. He said to facilitate the farmers for selling their crop, the state government has decided to extend this procurement season till August 10.
-
GST Council categorises all paid ‘sarais’ as hotels, guest houses
The Goods and Services Tax Council has recently categorised all 'sarais' (inns), which charge a tariff from the devotees for accommodation, same as hotels or guest houses or in other words commercial establishments. The hotels, guest houses and 'sarais' which charged up to ₹1,000 per day were exempted from paying the GST. The ambiguity around levy of GST on 'sarais' continues among sections of people.
-
Kotkapura firing: SIT grills Punjab ex-DGP Saini for 4 hours
Chandigarh : The special investigation team probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing case on Wednesday quizzed former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini for over four hours. Saini appeared before the SIT, led by ADGP LK Yadav, at Punjab's Police Officers' Institute in Sector 32, Chandigarh, and was questioned on various aspects of the Kotkapura case. Saini didn't talk to media as he came out of the building.
-
Round-the-clock mining on near Pak border: BSF to HC
Chandigarh: The Border Security Force manning international border with Pakistan has told Punjab and Haryana high court that mining activity in the border areas with Pakistan is being undertaken 24 hours a day. The BSF report does not term it illegal mining but adds that “Presence of hundreds of labourers, whose antecedents have not been verified by the local Police, so close to IB is perceived to be a big security hazard.”
-
ITIHAAS: Helping students know the history of their cities
ITIHAAS, an educational trust working in the field of heritage education, in association with Uttar Pradesh tourism, launched 'Mera Sheher Mera Itihaas' programme at the Residency on Wednesday. The programme, comprising students from ten schools, across middle and senior grades, will progress to more cities and Varanasi and Gorakhpur are next on the agenda. Less than 10% of the students from Lucknow said it was their first visit to the Residency.
