Tea vendor falls into canal in Ludhiana, dies

Inquest proceedings have been initiated on the statement of Jugal’s sister Anita, who said he accidentally slipped into the canal
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 01:24 AM IST

A 60-year-old tea vendor drowned after accidentally falling into Sidhwan Canal while washing utensils here on Wednesday.

The deceased is Jugal Kishor, a resident of Shimlapuri. His body has been retrieved and sent to hospital.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated on the statement of his sister Anita, who said Jugal slipped into the canal and was swept away with the water current.

His body was recovered from Dhuri Line bridge later in the day.

Body of 10-year-old boy recovered

The body of a 10-year-old boy was fished out of the Sidhwan Canal by Dehlon police on Wednesday evening.

He is yet to be identified. The body has been taken to the civil hospital.

The incident came to light in the evening when commuters spotted the body floating near Gill bridge.

