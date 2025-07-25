Teacher arrested for raping teen in Jind

A science teacher of a private school in Jind was arrested on Thursday for allegedly abducting and raping a Class 12 girl student earlier this month, police officials aware of the matter said. The girl had appeared before a district child welfare committee in Jind on Thursday and she alleged that the accused took her to an unknown place where he raped her, said a police official pleading anonymity. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused teacher was arrested twelve days after the alleged incident. The private school is owned by a BJP leader and former minister in the state government.

Jind city police station SHO Manish Kumar said that the incident took place on July 10 coinciding with Guru Purnima when the science teacher asked the 17-year-old student to meet him outside her home and the two went off somewhere after which the girl’s mother raised an alarm when her daughter didn’t return.

“The girl’s mother approached the police and lodged a missing complaint. The girl was located and safely recovered along with the accused. She recorded her statement before a magistrate following which the girl’s counselling was done. The accused teacher was taken on two-day police remand and we will interrogate him about the incident. He has been booked for kidnapping and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” the SHO added.

The girl had appeared before a district child welfare committee in Jind on Thursday and she alleged that the accused took her to an unknown place where he raped her, said a police official pleading anonymity.