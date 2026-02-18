Teacher held for murder of 19-year-old student; body recovered in Haryana’s Rohtak

Nearly 50 days after a 19-year-old BA second-year student went missing after appearing for an examination in Jhajjar, his body was recovered from a pit in the Industrial Model Township (IMT) area of Rohtak on Monday evening. Police have arrested his maternal uncle, a school teacher, in connection with the murder. Police have arrested his maternal uncle, a school teacher, in connection with the murder.

The accused, identified as Inder Sain, a resident of Bigowa currently living in Rohtak, was apprehended by the Jhajjar Crime Investigation Agency (CIA).

According to CIA in-charge Karmveer, the victim, Yashu, a resident of Silani village, had gone to appear for his third-semester examination at Nehru Government College in Jhajjar on December 29. He told his mother he would return home by 5 pm, but his mobile phone was later found switched off. A missing person’s report was subsequently registered at Jhajjar Sadar police station.

During the investigation, police learned that the family had received WhatsApp messages from Yashu’s phone on January 18, January 26 and February 15, leading them to believe he was safe. The family shared the details with police, who tracked the mobile phone’s location and arrested the accused on Monday evening. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to the crime.

Police said the accused took Yashu with him after the examination on December 29 and confined him in a room at a school. He allegedly administered sleeping pills to the student and strangled him with a strip torn from his trousers on January 5. The body was then transported in a Wagon R car to a secluded spot in Rohtak’s IMT area and buried in a pit.

The body has been sent to Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak for post-mortem examination.

Police said the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.