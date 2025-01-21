Teachers hassled over PSEB directive for registration number correction

Teachers are a worried lot as students previously registered for the 8th grade exam in February-March 2025 with the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) must now re-register, requiring correction forms to be submitted at the Chandigarh head office. Teachers are a worried lot as students previously registered for the 8th grade exam in February-March 2025 with the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) must now re-register, requiring correction forms to be submitted at the Chandigarh head office. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The board has instructed teachers to personally submit forms with correct registration numbers to the PSEB by January 31, 2025, without incurring a late fee to students whose details need updating. This directive has raised concerns among teachers. Vikramdev Singh, president of the DTF, stated that 300,000 students will be affected, and requiring teachers to travel to Chandigarh creates additional stress on schools already managing pre-board and Term-2 exams.

He said, “The mistake lies with the board, not the schools. It is unfair to make teachers travel to Chandigarh to address what they consider a simple issue. The teachers’ union has called for correction forms to be accepted at regional depots or through online channels, which would make the process easier for teachers and schools across the state. The current process places unnecessary pressure on educational staff and adds to the already heavy workload during a critical exam period. Teachers believe that the situation could have been handled more efficiently and conveniently.”

The district education officer could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.