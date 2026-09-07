Teachers oppose ration card verification duty amid staff shortage

Government school teachers in Ludhiana have opposed the deployment of 686 teachers for ration card application verification, saying the move will further strain schools already facing a shortage of teaching staff as many educators are also engaged in booth-level officer (BLO) and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties. Staff members were increasingly being burdened with duties unrelated to teaching. (HT File)

The deployment comes just days before mid-term examinations, prompting teachers to question how schools will manage regular classes and examination duties with fewer teachers available. The teachers said they were being assigned responsibilities unrelated to teaching, affecting their primary work in schools.

The office of the sub-divisional magistrate (East), in a letter issued on September 4, has sought manpower for the ongoing verification of ration card applications. Accordingly, 686 teachers from government primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools have been asked to be relieved for the verification exercise.

Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers’ Union and head teacher of Government Primary School, Mangli Uchi, said one teacher from his school was already performing BLO duty, while the remaining staff, including him, had now been assigned ration card verification work.

“The mid-term examinations are going to begin in a few days. If teachers are sent for such duties, how will examinations be conducted and regular studies continue? We are already short-staffed,” he said.

Mann also raised concerns over ongoing construction work at his school, saying the shortage of teachers could make it difficult to ensure students’ safety. “If there are not enough teachers to supervise students and something happens during construction activity, who will be held responsible?” he asked.

Another teacher, on condition of anonymity, said staff members were increasingly being burdened with duties unrelated to teaching. “We are fed up with performing every duty except teaching. Teaching is what we were employed for in the first place, but that is what we are unable to do,” the teacher said.

Ramanjeet Singh Sandhu, block primary education officer (BPEO), Mangat-1, said schools were already facing a shortage of staff. “With additional duties, we will not even have teachers available to send to another school on deputation. Schools cannot be left empty,” he said.

Deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar said, “The block primary education officers will communicate the issue to the appointing authority and follow the instructions issued by it.”