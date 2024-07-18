Technical College celebrates Flying Officer Sekhon’s 79th birth anniversary

DEI Technical College, Dayalbagh, presented a citation on Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, its alumnus, to the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre, Chandigarh, to celebrate his 79th birth anniversary. Permission had been taken for the event from the Chief of the Air Staff, Marshal VR Chaudhari. Vijay Prakash Malhotra, principal, DEI Technical College, Dayalbagh, presenting a citation to AOC Air Commodore KS Lamba in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Principal Vijay Prakash Malhotra, officiating head of the automobile department Majer Singh, lecturer mechanical engineering Mayank Agrawal, and Captain Manish Kumar reached the Air Force Station, Chandigarh, on May 16. On May 17, they were taken around the Air Force Station and shown various transport aircraft of the Air Force.

Malhotra explained that his friend Vinod Pathak, and his wife, Anita Pathak, had attended the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre’s inauguration on May 8, 2023, when Anita saw the college blazer of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. This led Malhotra to know about the alumnus of the college, filling everyone with emotion.

Flying Officer Sekhon, the lone recipient of Param Vir Chakra from the Indian Air Force, received the honour for displaying heroism, gallantry, flying skills and determination in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, during which he single-handedly, in his Gnat aircraft, fought with six Pakistani Air Force Sabre jets. He was killed in action.

The highlights of last year’s function celebrating the 78th birth anniversary of Flying Officer Sekhon were also displayed on the occasion.

