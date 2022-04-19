Technical sessions, laser show mark Chandigarh Yoga College event
Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh, in collaboration with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, ministry of Ayush, organised an event “Yogotsav-2022” on Tuesday as a prelude to 8th International Day of Yoga (June 21).
The event comprised three sessions, the first of which was on common yoga protocol at Rock Garden from 6 am onwards. The session commenced with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guest, Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit.
Officials of the Chandigarh administration, including Nitin Kumar Yadav, home secretary; Vijay Nameorao Zade, finance secretary; Yashpal Garg, health secretary; Hargunjit Kaur, special secretary, tourism; Purva Garg, education secretary; Vinay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner, and Amit Kumar, additional deputy commissioner, were present on the occasion.
Purohit, in his inaugural address, motivated everyone to adopt a healthy lifestyle and released a book titled “Nutritional Status of Adolescent Girl: An Intervention Study” authored by Sapna Nanda, the principal of Government Yoga College. The session was conducted by Roshanlal, coordinator of this event and had more than 500 participants.
The second session started at 10 am and comprised five technical sessions on the themes yoga, meditation, and neurosciences. The sessions were conducted by experts including by BK Ankush from Brahma Kumari Ishwari Vishwavidyalaya; Akshay Anand from PGIMER; Sushil Chandra from DRDO, New Delhi, and Bhavya from Neuphony, Germany
The third session was a cultural-cum-laser show which was held in the evening at the Sector 17 Plaza. The highlight of the session was the laser show on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, musical yoga demonstration and traditional folk dances.
-
No water supply in some areas of Pune on Apr 21
Pune Municipal Corporation has announced no water supply to Aundh, Baner, ITI Road, Spicer College, Bopodi, Old Mumbai-Pune road and Anand Park areas on Thursday (April 21). Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, said, “As the water pipeline in front of Sindh Society has become a hurdle for the proposed Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route, PMC will be shifting it. Hence, water supply to nearby areas will be affected to carry out the work.”
-
NSA slapped on five accused in Jahangirpuri violence case | Top 5 updates
Three days after the Jahangipuri violence in northwest Delhi, the police on Tuesday said the situation is heading towards normalcy amid heavy deployment of security personnel in the area, even as the stringent National Security Act has been reportedly slapped on five accused arrested in connection with the clashes. On Tuesday, the Delhi Police has arrested another accused identified as Ghulam Rasool alias Gulli in connection with the clashes.
-
25-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting teenager
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday arrested a man for sexual assault of a teenager whose mother considered him as brother. The arrested was identified as a resident of Thergaon Gaonthan area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, 25, Tejas Suresh Ahivale. A complaint was lodged by a 35-year-old woman who considered Ahivale her brother, according to her complaint. The girl was allegedly found to be four months pregnant when her mother realised what had happened.
-
26-year-old arrested for murder of 8-year-old in Chikhali
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of an eight-year-old child who was found dead on Sunday night. The child was reported missing earlier on Sunday and found in an unused accommodation a few metres from his house. The arrested man, who was among those detained for questioning on Monday, was identified as Bapil Ahmed Raees Lashkar, according to the police.
-
Pune district reports 25 new Covid cases, two deaths
Pune: Pune district reported 25 new Covid cases and two deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,540 deaths and 146 are active cases. Pune city reported 21 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,203 and the death toll stood at 9,710 as two more deaths were reported.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics