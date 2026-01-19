Teen attacked with weapon in Chandigarh’s Manimajra

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by a group of four youths near a juice shop in Manimajra on Friday night, leaving him injured. The victim informed his brother, who reached the spot and called the police. (Shutterstock)

According to the statement recorded by police, the victim, Vansh, a resident of the NIC area of Manimajra, stated that he had gone to Sanjivni Juice Corner around 10 pm.

Four boys arrived at the spot, one of whom he identified as Anmol, a local resident.

The victim alleged that Anmol, without any provocation, attacked him on the head with a small axe-like weapon.

As he raised his left hand to defend himself, he suffered a deep cut on his hand and started bleeding. He further alleged that the other youths with Anmol were egging him on to assault him.

As people gathered at the spot, the attackers fled. The victim informed his brother, Azad, who reached the spot and called the police. Vansh was subsequently taken to Government Medical Services Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he was admitted for treatment.

In his statement, the victim said he was unable to give a detailed account to the police immediately due to his injuries and later recorded his full statement after he was medically and mentally fit. He also claimed that the attack was linked to a previous argument between his friend and the accused Anmol, during which he had intervened and was allegedly threatened.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the remaining suspects.