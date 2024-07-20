 Teen electrocuted to death in Sector 8: 2 power officials suspended, magisterial probe ordered - Hindustan Times
Teen electrocuted to death in Sector 8: 2 power officials suspended, magisterial probe ordered

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 20, 2024 09:28 AM IST

Two days after a 17-year-old boy was electrocuted to death near a transformer in Sector 8, Chandigarh, deputy commissioner Vinay Partap Singh ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and suspended two power department officials.

Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit expressed displeasure at the uncovered and exposed fuses of the power transformers upon visiting the site of the incident. (HT Photo)
The officials who have been suspended are executive engineer Rohit Kumar Sekhri and sub-divisional engineer Madan Kumar.

Earlier on Thursday, UT chief engineer CB Ojha had ruled out any lapses on part of the department. Following an inspection by the department officials, Ojha had said, “We found no safety lapse as the area was properly restricted for entry with a four-ft grille. The teenager may have come in contact with the wire after which he got electrocuted. The transformer was properly insulated.”

On July 17, the teen, in an attempt to take a shortcut while returning from the gym, had come in contact with a charged wire near the transformer, leading to his death.

DC Singh said the magisterial inquiry would be conducted by sub-divisional magistrate, central, Naveen within 10 days.

On Friday, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, accompanied by UT adviser Rajeev Verma, also visited the site of the incident to assess the situation firsthand. The administrator expressed displeasure at the uncovered and exposed fuses of the power transformers and instructed the engineering department to take immediate measures to ensure the safety of residents in vicinity.

