Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 17-year-old ends life after failing in Class-12 Haryana board exams

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 17, 2023 12:51 AM IST

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the student left his parents’ room saying he was going to check his result and was later found hanging from his room’s door

Upset over his poor performance in the Class-12 Haryana board exams, a 17-year-old boy ended his life in Hisar.

The teenager was found hanging from the door of his room on Monday evening soon after the results were declared. (iStock)
The teenager was found hanging from the door of his room on Monday evening soon after the results were declared.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the student left his parents’ room saying he was going to check his result. “After some time, his parents found him hanging from the door of his room. The boy could not clear the board exams. His body was handed over to the family after autopsy,” the spokesman added.

In another case, a student went missing from Kurukshetra’s Khanpur village after the Class 12 results were declared. Following a search, police and family members recovered the student’s motorcycle and slippers on the bank of a canal near Jyotisar village. Devender Kumar, in-charge of Kurukshetra University police station, said divers were pressed into service to locate the boy in the canal, but there was no trace of him so far.

Three days ago, an 18-year-old girl had ended her life in Sonepat after failing in Class 12 CBSE exams.

board exams hisar
