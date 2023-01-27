Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Teenager suffers deep cuts on face, neck due to Chinese string in Punjab’s Phagwara

Teenager suffers deep cuts on face, neck due to Chinese string in Punjab’s Phagwara

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 07:13 PM IST

A 17-year-old boy has suffered deep cuts on his face and neck after a Chinese ‘manjha’ got entangled on his head, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday when Sahil was riding his two-wheeler. He received 30 stitches because of the injuries caused by the Chinese manjha. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
The incident occurred on Thursday when Sahil was riding his two-wheeler. He received 30 stitches because of the injuries caused by the Chinese manjha. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
ByPress Trust of India, Phagwara

A 17-year-old boy has suffered deep cuts on his face and neck after a Chinese ‘manjha’ got entangled on his head, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday when Sahil was riding his two-wheeler. He received 30 stitches because of the injuries caused by the Chinese ‘manjha’.

A spate of unfortunate incidents involving injuries to people due to Chinese ‘manjha’ or synthetic kite strings have been reported from many places in Punjab in the past several days.

Meanwhile, the police said a shopkeeper of Inder Nagar area was booked for selling the same string.

Three bundles of ‘China dor’ were recovered from him, said police. A kite-flyer, Gulshan, was also booked for using the same, they said. Several shops in various localities were also searched for the Chinese string.

‘China dor’ is made of nylon or synthetic thread and is coated with powdered glass and metal dust to make it sharper. As it is sharper and cheaper than cotton strings, some kite enthusiasts prefer to buy it, ignoring the risks involved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out