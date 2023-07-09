Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Temperature 8 notches down, IMD issues yellow alert in Ludhiana

Temperature 8 notches down, IMD issues yellow alert in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 09, 2023 11:50 PM IST

The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for Ludhiana district for Monday, indicating moderate to heavy rain and hourly wind speeds of up to 60 km

: The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for Ludhiana district for Monday, indicating moderate to heavy rain and hourly wind speeds of up to 60 km.

The district administration has been put on high alert following the alert.

On Sunday, Ludhiana witnessed a considerable drop in temperature, with the maximum temperature recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, an 8-degree decrease from the previous day’s temperature.

After two days of orange alert, the meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for Ludhiana. These alerts serve as a reminder to residents to exercise caution and remain vigilant during this critical period.

“As the monsoon continues to unleash its force, residents are urged to exercise caution, avoid waterlogged and congested areas unless absolutely necessary, and stay updated on the alerts issued by the authorities,” stated the Met advisory issued.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 10, 2023
